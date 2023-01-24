Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun can expect to hear his name in NHL trade deadline discussions more and more in the coming days and weeks, just like a year ago. In 2022, the Coyotes ultimately did not pull the trigger on a Chychrun trade, but that continues to be a possibility, especially with the deadline just less than six weeks away.

With Arizona going nowhere again this season and still in the middle of a painful rebuild, it could convert Jakob Chychrun into future draft picks via a trade. The asking price of the Coyotes for Chychrun, however, might be too much for most teams interested in acquiring the blue-liner.

“The team can remain patient because they don’t actually have to move him before the March 3 deadline, given he’s signed for another two years after this season. But, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the desire is still there to move him for the right price, which is reportedly two first-round picks plus a prospect. I wonder how many teams will be open to paying that price” (h/t Hailey Salvian

of The Athletic).

Jakob Chychrun is only 24 years old and is under team control for at least until the end of the 2024-25 NHL season. He inked a six-year deal with the Coyotes back in 2018 worth $27.6 million for an AAV of $4.6 million.

Following a letdown 2021-22 campaign in which he only had seven goals and 14 assists, Chychrun has played in 31 games so far in the 2022-23 NHL season and has collected five goals to go with 19 helpers, while posting a 53.5 CF%.