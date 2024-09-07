The New Jersey Devils had a massive offseason in which they loaded up to pursue a deep playoff run. The Devils traded for goalie Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames. And they added defensemen Brenden Dillon and Brett Pesce this summer to bolster the defense. However, there is one remaining item on the checklist for this team. They need to sign forward Dawson Mercer to a new contract.

As of now, though, a contract does not appear to be close. The two sides are engaged in ongoing contract talks, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. Pagnotta also mentioned that there is work to be done in order to bridge the gap in these negotiations.

“It’s moving slow, at the moment,” Pagnotta said of the current state of negotiations, via The Fourth Period. “They’re grinding away at it, but there seems to be a lot of work that needs to be done before they get to the finish line.”

Dawson Mercer may be a Devils cornerstone

Dawson Mercer is a former first-round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft. The Devils selected the Newfoundland native with the 18th selection in that draft. And it didn't take too long for him to make his way onto the NHL roster. He debuted a year after hearing his name called, playing a full 82 games.

Mercer performed rather well in his rookie campaign, as well. He scored 17 goals and 42 points for New Jersey during the regular season. He followed this up with a 27-goal, 56-point campaign in 2022-23. There were high hopes for the former top-20 pick heading into the 2023-24 season.

However, Mercer experienced a bit of offensive regression this past year. He played a full 82 games for the third consecutive season. But he scored just 20 goals and 33 points for the Devils in the regular season. New Jersey missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the entire team failed to live up to expectations.

Mercer remains a big part of the Devils lineup ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Once he signs, he likely slots in somewhere on the top-six. He could lineup alongside Jack Hughes and Timo Meier on the second line, for instance. In a pinch, though, he could play further up the lineup if needed.

What Mercer's next contract with the Devils looks like will certainly be interesting to see. It's a situation that New Jersey fans will want to monitor as the offseason draws to a close. The Devils begin their 2024-25 campaign on October 4 against the Buffalo Sabres as part of the NHL's Global Series.