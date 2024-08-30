The 2024 NHL offseason is still very much a work in progress, and rumors are in constant dispersal. Yet today news broke about a potential deal for the upcoming season's trade deadline. The Calgary Flames are trying to build another playoff team, so more moves are likely to come from the front office. One such move could be the trade of defensemen Rasmus Andersson at the 2025 trade deadline, if not the 2026 edition.

During an episode of Sportsnet's “Flames Talk,” Eric Francis discussed not if Anderson would be traded, but rather when. As Calgary tries to put together the next edition of postseason contenders, the 27-year-old may not fit into the timeline.

“So again, Andersson will be traded. The only question is, is it this trade deadline? I think it will be, because I think that the team will be clearly out of a playoff race at that point in time, and it will be time to cash in big time,” said Francis during his latest appearance on the show. “I’m not at all convinced that Rasmus Andersson would want to stay in Calgary long-term.”

If this take is indeed correct, then it stands to reason that many teams, particularly those currently in Stanley Cup contention, would love to add a player in his prime such as Andersson. He's under contract for the next two seasons, so trading him sooner would yield GM Craig Conroy and his staff a greater yield.

Rasmus Andersson likely to leave Calgary, possibly to a current contender

It would seem that Andersson would be best served by a trade at this upcoming season's deadline. It would give the 27-year-old more time to agree to an extension with his new team and would likely net the Flames a better return. Conroy and his team likely won't be in the postseason for the next couple of seasons, so laying the foundation for the next Calgary team that will participate in that endeavor is paramount at this stage.

As a top four, right shot defenseman, Andersson's trade value is certainly higher than most other blue liners out on the market. It can be tough to find a good, dependable player who checks both of the boxes. The defender certainly does that and then some. Even if he is dealt at this year's deadline, he could provide veteran leadership in the few months of time he has left in Canada.

That value in itself is also highly coveted, as he could also bring those intangibles and locker room presence to his new team. Whether it's a young team on the rise like the Detroit Red Wings, or a perennial Stanley Cup threat like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Andersson would almost certainly make an impact anywhere he goes. That's why it wouldn't be surprising to see him play his last game in white, yellow and red sometime early next year.