The Colorado Avalanche suffered a disappointing 8-4 loss in the season opener on Wednesday night to the Vegas Golden Knights. While they're still expected to be contenders, not everybody believes so.

Former player Mike Rupp, who is now an NHL analyst, thinks the Avs are just one more injury away from collapsing completely. Via Adrian Hernandez:

“Mike Rupp just said that the Avs are ‘one injury away from the wheels falling off.' He wonders if they’ll even make the playoffs.”

Yes, the Avalanche are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Gabriel Landeskog has been on the shelf for the last two seasons with a serious knee injury and it's unknown if he'll be the same player when he does return. Valeri Nichushkin is suspended until next month, while Arrturi Lehkonen is dealing with an injury that will keep him out for a few more weeks at the very least.

That being said, this is still a legitimate team. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, and Devon Toews form a fantastic core. MacKinnon just put up 140 points last season. Rantanen compiled 104. Makar is arguably the best offensive blue liner in the entire league. Many others believe Colorado is a shoo-in to make the playoffs, which is understandable. They're one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference.

If the core performs like they're supposed to, an eighth consecutive appearance in the postseason will be a reality. The Avalanche lost in the conference semifinals to the Dallas Stars last season but won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Rupp was shredded to pieces for his take, with many hockey fans saying he's out to lunch. I mean, it's also way too early to make such a bold prediction. At least let the season play out a bit.

Colorado is back in action on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.