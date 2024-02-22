The NHL trade deadline is approaching soon and plenty of rumors are swirling about. There are expected to be a lot of changes ahead of the deadline, and the Nashville Predators are one team to keep an eye on. They sit right outside of a Western Wild Card spot, so adding a player or two would be big. The big question, however, is whether or not Juuse Saros will stay in town, and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet touched on that in his latest:
‘Another under-the-radar centre is Nashville’s Tommy Novak. Unrestricted, the Predators wish to sign him, but it’s a unique salary case in there are so few comparables. He can score — 43 points in 51 games last year, heating up with four goals in Nashville’s last five games. If they can’t keep him, there will be interest. He’s making $800,000. When it comes to Juuse Saros, there was a time it was 99 percent certain he’d stay in Tennessee. Now, people who know better than I do think it is closer to 50/50.'
Saros has spent his entire career with the Predators, so trading him away at the deadline would be a tough decision to make for the franchise. However, it might be needed given the Predators' uphill climb in order to earn a playoff spot.
The former 4th round draft pick could be an intriguing goaltender on the market if he was made available. It will be an interesting couple of weeks leading up to the deadline as the Predators decide which direction to go in.