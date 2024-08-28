The Ottawa Senators made a big trade to acquire goaltender Linus Ullmark this offseason. After an extended period of bad goaltending, the Senators paid up to fill this hole in their roster. Ullmark will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, presenting a risk that the Senators would lose him and be back at square one. Multiple reports have indicated that he has taken a big step toward making a long-term commitment to Ottawa.

Shawn Simpson posted on X, formerly Twitter “Hearing Ullmark has bought a home in Ottawa. I wouldn't be shocked if we hear about an extension before the season starts. If you've been to Sweden, you can understand Ottawa shares many of the same qualities of life. A great place for a young family.”

John Rodenburg from TSN followed up with a similar report “@MarcMethot3 casually mentioned with us this morning that Linus Ullmark has bought a home here in Ottawa. Read into that what you will.”

While this is far from an official commitment to the Senators, Ullmark seems to be interested in signing an extension with Ottawa. He had been squeezed out of the rotation in Boston by young star Jeremy Swayman but will be the main man with the Senators this season.

With Ullmark in the fold, the Senators are looking to chase down one of the coveted playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Can they finally return to the postseason? And how will Ullmark perform behind their defense?

Expectations for Senators and Linus Ullmark in 2024-25

Whether or not the Senators and Linus Ullmark agree to an extension, the season will be graded on whether or not they can make the playoffs. They have not made the postseason since their 2017 Conference Final appearance. Since then, goaltending and defense have been a massive issue. They have not finished above 20th in goals against since the 2017 season.

To get Ullmark, they parted ways with Joonas Korpisalo after just one season with the Senators. Ottawa is retaining 25 percent of his contract and sent a first-round pick to the Bruins. It was a large price to pay but they believe that Ullmark is the missing piece. Making the playoffs will be more difficult after another one of their offseason trades.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun was traded to the Washington Capitals during the offseason after a failed experiment in Ottawa. That leaves a lot of pressure on Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jake Sanderson, and Thomas Chabot. These players must keep the puck away from Ullmark to be a successful team this season.

The Senators are not seen as favorites in the FanDuel odds. They are fifth out of eight in their division odds, middle of the pack in championship odds, and are about even money to make the playoffs. While the sportsbooks are not on their side coming into the season, the Senators have the players to make a run.

The Ottawa Senators and Linus Ullmark could be making a long-term commitment to one another soon. It would be a great omen for their relationship to start with a playoff appearance.