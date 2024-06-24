Linus Ullmark trade rumors are nothing new. Ullmark was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Kings around the NHL Trade Deadline, according to various reports. This offseason, the Ottawa Senators have intensified their chase of the veteran Boston Bruins goaltender. However, they have reportedly been joined by two new teams.

Postmedia reporter Bruce Garrioch wrote about the Senators and their offseason plans. He reiterated their chase for Ullmark and revealed the two teams that are now pursuing the Bruins goaltender. The Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings are reportedly involved in trade talks for Ullmark, according to Garrioch.

The Bruins are shopping their veteran goaltender this summer. Boston is looking to give 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman the majority of the starts in goal. Moving Ullmark and his salary makes this easier. Additionally, it gives the Bruins room to give Swayman a long-term contract extension.

How Linus Ullmark fits Red Wings

Detroit nearly made the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. However, they ran into a brutal run of form in the second half of the season. One reason for their free fall in the standings was their goaltending. Detroit relied on Alex Lyon too much, while James Reimer was largely unreliable.

Reimer is a free agent this summer, and may not return to Hockeytown. As a result, the Red Wings are likely to add a goalie to their roster. General manager Steve Yzerman confirmed his interest in a goalie market during a press conference on Friday.

“We will look at the goalie market, and if something makes sense for us to do that we think improves us, whether that be via trade or free agency, we’re not opposed to doing that,” the Red Wings general manager said, via The Athletic.

A fit for Ullmark is less clear, though. Taking on his salary puts a strain on what they can do in NHL Free Agency. Additionally, Detroit already has one high-salary goalie on the roster. Ville Husso makes nearly $5 million in his own right. Lastly, Ullmark would give the Red Wings three goalies on expiring contracts for the 2024-25 season. He is an upgrade, but he is a costly upgrade.

The Golden Knights are a curious suitor

The Golden Knights are an interesting team in these sweepstakes. Linus Ullmark feels more of a luxury for Vegas, to some extent. However, there is an argument for this move to be made. Head coach Bruce Cassidy is familiar with the 30-year-old puck-stopper as they crossed paths with the Bruins in the 2021-22 season.

Furthermore, the Golden Knights are reportedly taking calls on their goalies. Adin Hill and Logan Thompson have seen their fair share of time in between the pipes over the last two seasons. In fact, Hill led Vegas to the Stanley Cup last season. However, Hill has struggled with injuries while Thompson has struggled with consistency issues.

Vegas could trade Hill and replace him with a similar talent but more consistent player. If it doesn't work out, then Ullmark hits NHL Free Agency and the Golden Knights go again. If it does work out, though, Vegas can extend him and breathe easily with more consistency in the crease.

Where Linus Ullmark ends up remains to be seen. In any event, its clear that his services are in demand ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. It'll certainly be interesting to see if he ends up with the Red Wings, Golden Knights, or Senators this summer.