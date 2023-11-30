Amid multiple defenseman injuries, the Toronto Maple Leafs could trade for Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov or other veterans.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a solid start in the 2023-24 NHL season. The Maple Leafs boast a record of 11-6 after they beat a competitive Pittsburgh Panthers team on November 28th. Still, Toronto wants to bolster its defensive depth given its injuries. Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov are among the several Maple Leaf's trade candidates to remedy the team's woes.

Can the Maple Leafs remedy their injuries with a new veteran defenseman?

Tanev, Zadorov, Illya Lyubushkin, and Sean Walker are four trade targets Toronto could pursue to improve their depth, per NHL Insider Chris Johnston. The Calgary Flames seem to have the pieces that would entice the Leafs.

Veteran defenseman Chris Tanev has five assists, five goals, and a plus-minus of five. The latter stat ranks Tanev 98th in the NHL. Tanev is dealing with a face injury he suffered on November 27th, but that does not stop him from being a prime target. Meanwhile, his teammate puts up a similar production.

Nikita Zadorov has scored one goal on the season to go with five assists and six points. The 28-year-old Russian defenseman could improve on his negative plus-minus. Nevertheless, Zadorov can help the Leafs.

Anaheim Ducks' Illya Lyubushskin and Philadelphia Flyers Sean Walker are also suitable targets. Both players' teams sit towards the middle of their division standings and could be willing to deal with the young veterans.

The Maple Leafs are down the services of Mark Giordano, John Klingberg, and Timothy Liljegren. Will the Atlantic Division competitors make a splash to remedy their defenseman injuries?