The term “blockbuster” gets thrown around a lot these days. Some maintain that a blockbuster trade must contain legitimate star power. An example would be the Florida Panthers trading for Matthew Tkachuk with the Calgary Flames. Others say a high acquisition cost is a blockbuster, as well. However, the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning nearly redefined the term in 2019 had their Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl discussions went the distance.

The Lightning and Oilers discussed a trade involving Kucherov and Draisaitl in 2019, according to the Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek. Marek noted that he is not sure how far these discussions went. In any event, he confirmed with his sources that the teams did hold these conversations.

“That year, there were conversations — and I’ve had this confirmed — there were conversations between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers and the two primaries changing were Nikita Kucherov for Leon Draisatil. That was the conversation… I’m not sure how close they got,” Marek said on The Sheet with Jeff Marek on Tuesday.

“I think Edmonton may have also wanted Anthony Cirelli and that’s when things kinda ‘Mehhh well that’s not going to happen.’ It’s not as if they didn’t consider massive change, because that was the conversation between those two teams.”

Why Lightning, Oilers discussed Nikita Kucherov-Leon Draisaitl trade

No specific reasoning was given as to why the Oilers and Lightning discussed this move. However, it also makes some sense as to why the two teams considered a move of this magnitude. Especially if the talks picked up following the 2018-19 season.

The Oilers were not the dynamic offensive force they are now back then. Edmonton had both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to rely on offensively. However, those two did not receive much support. As a result, the Oilers finished seventh in the Pacific Division with a 35-38-9 record.

Conversely, the Lightning were an elite team. In fact, they tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for most wins in a season with 62. Furthermore, they finished three points back of that Red Wings team for the most standing points recorded in an 82-game season. However, Nikita Kucherov and Tampa Bay were unceremoniously swept out of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets in round one.

Tampa Bay and Edmonton each had their reasons for making this move. Had it come together, it could have changed the trajectory of both clubs. The Lightning went on to win two Stanley Cups while making the Final in three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022. Meanwhile, the Oilers made the 2024 Stanley Cup Final as well as the West Final in 2022.

It's hard to say how these teams would look if this trade came together. In any event, it would have shaken the foundation of the hockey world. And it's impact on hockey over the last several years would have been fascinating to look at.