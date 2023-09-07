Free agent forward Patrick Kane mentioned recently that he is willing to listen to offers from interested teams. As of now, we aren't aware of any team that has made an offer to the future Hall of Famer. However, recent reports indicate that Kane has an interest in joining his old rival, the Detroit Red Wings.

The rumor stems from Chicago Blackhawks reporter John Dietz. Dietz cited a source that “knows Kane very well.” According to this source, the 34-year-old wants to reunite with former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat. The Red Wings swung a deal with the Ottawa Senators earlier this summer to acquire DeBrincat.

It'd be quite the sight to see Kane in a Red Wings uniform. He spent years as a rival to the team dating back to when Detroit played in the Western Conference. In fact, Kane's Blackhawks eliminated Detroit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the team's final season in the West.

Before Red Wings fans react, this is far from a done deal. Another report from NHL insider Chris Johnston revealed that the 34-year-old could still mull over other possibilities. “I don't know that he's focused on just the one team. I think that there's a couple different situations that would probably be appealing,” Johnston told TSN.

Kane is sure to have his pick of the litter so to speak as he works his way back from hip surgery. The future Hall of Famer split this past season with the Blackhawks and New York Rangers. He scored 21 goals and 57 points in total this season.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion may not make his return to the ice until November or December. Until then, fans should keep their eyes on Patrick Kane's free agency as things begin to heat up over the next month or so.