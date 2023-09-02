Free agent forward Patrick Kane has spent this summer rehabbing from hip surgery. The future Hall of Famer hit the open market after splitting this past season with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. And he decided to take his time finding a new home as he began rehabbing from his surgery. However, things might be changing.

Kane recently spoke to the media about his offseason and preparations for the new season. He shared a rather positive update on his rehab. In fact, he said things are going “a lot better” than last summer. But he won't rush into anything.

“I think we're at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably,” Kane said, via ESPN. “But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I'm at 105-110% instead of just 90-95.”

As for his NHL Free Agency process, Kane is still taking his time. That said, he did mention that he is open-minded to anything that may come his way between now and training camp.

“If someone wanted to come and give an offer that I was excited about, and a situation that I'm excited about, it's not like I wouldn't be listening just because of the situation I'm in,” Kane told ESPN.

Patrick Kane has a Hall of Fame resume under his belt already. The Buffalo native is second only to Mike Modano in scoring among American-born players. Furthermore, he has three Stanley Cups and a Hart Trophy as league MVP. The veteran forward joined the Blackhawks as the first-overall pick in 2007 and spent his entire career in the Windy City until his trade to the Rangers at the trade deadline.