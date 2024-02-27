With every game the Nashville Predators play lately, the chances of star goaltender Juuse Saros getting traded on or before Mar. 8 goes down. That's not entirely true, but the Preds are surging, winning five games in a row and currently occupying the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.
That isn't making general manager Barry Trotz's job any easier, but this definitely looks like a playoff team — and has for much of the season following a very slow start. Now 32-25-2, the vibes are immaculate in Smashville, and playoff hockey seems ready to return to Bridgestone Arena.
Still, there has been noise for much of 2024 that Saros could be traded ahead of the deadline. Reports have surfaced that Trotz might actually be willing to part with the star goaltender — for a sky-high price — and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported on Tuesday that the New Jersey Devils are very interested.
“At least one team has been very interested in Saros over the last couple weeks – believed to be the Devils – but Daily Faceoff sources indicated on Monday that the Preds have told teams that as long as they are in position to make the playoffs that Saros will not be traded,” Seravalli wrote.
The catch, of course, is that Saros isn't going anywhere if the Predators keeps winning.
“The usual caveats exist – that if the Preds suddenly fall out of the mix over the next nine days all bets are off, and well, never say never if there’s an offer they can refuse. It’s complicated with 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov sporting a .920 save percentage as AHL Milwaukee won 19 in a row. But the sense is Trotz feels like he owes it to his team to keep Saros.”
Predators control their own destiny ahead of trade deadline
If the Predators keep winning, it seems almost impossible that Saros will get moved — at least before the deadline. But things can change quickly.
“All season long, there has been question as to whether Saros is actually available. GM Barry Trotz told us in November he was looking to sign the 28-year-old backbone of his franchise to an extension. Then reports surfaced that the Preds might have to consider a move,” explained Seravalli.
Clearly, it's a fluid situation, and will continue to be over the next 11 days. But with five games all at home before the deadline, the current roster will fully determine what kind of 2024 NHL Trade Deadline it will be in Tennessee.