Despite a spending spree on July 1, the Nashville Predators are currently 14-22-7 and battling just to stay out of the National Hockey League basement. Now a full 14 points back of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference, general manager Barry Trotz will have a couple of difficult decisions to make ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline — including the future of veteran Ryan O'Reilly.

Although Trotz isn't actively shopping the talented center, he is listening to proposals, TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed on Insider Trading on Thursday.

“Ryan O'Reilly is such a big name, and he's at the forefront of many wishlists for some Cup contenders,” LeBrun said. “The Predators are not trying to trade him, however, they are listening. They have to, where they are in the standings. The Predators are absolutely fine to keep Ryan O'Reilly…but if a team really steps up and makes Nashville think with a real offer, then it's perhaps something the Predators would look at. That's why it's not impossible that O'Reilly could get moved.”

O'Reilly doesn't currently have trade protection, but there is mutual respect between his camp and the Predators' front office to do what is best for the player, reported LeBrun.

The 2019 Stanley Cup champion addressed the situation ahead of a home tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

“I had a brief chat. I think it's speculation from people outside talking to Barry,” O'Reilly said, per 102.5 The Game Nashville's Nick Kieser. “I'm part of this team and I think unless something crazy happens, which we don't really expect to, I'm part of this group and I plan to be in the future. He said he wants me to be a part of it here. I'm not worried, this is where I want to be and this group.”

Predators continuing to struggle mightily in 2025

With or without O'Reilly, the Predators are going nowhere fast in 2024-25. Barring a second half miracle, Nashville will be more competitive for a high draft pick than to still be playing hockey at the end of April.

It's just been a brutal campaign in Smashville. Currently 30th in NHL standings, the hope around the organization is that the team will be back to competing for a postseason berth next season — with or without O'Reilly.

The 33-year-old has managed 13 goals and 26 points over 40 games in 2024-25, a far cry from his 69 points in 82 games last season. But this player still has some game, and he's a proven playoff performer. The Clinton, Ontario native is under contract for two more seasons with a $4.5 million cap hit.

It'll be interesting to see if ROR remains part of the equation in Nashville after March 7. The Predators welcome the Blackhawks to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday; puck is set to drop just past 8:00 p.m. ET.