ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators haven't had much to cheer about this season, sitting in the last two spots in the Central Division. There aren't many teams out of the playoff picture in the league, but these two could be some of the few who don't have much chance to correct their early season woes. Nevertheless, if a game has betting value, we can find a pick to make, regardless of the quality of the watching experience. The Predators won the season's first matchup, taking a 3-2 victory in Chicago. They have also won nine of the last ten meetings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Predators prediction and pick.

Here are the Blackhawks-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Predators Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +205

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Fanduel Sports Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The NHL has always been known for its parity, and that fact is home more when looking at the Blackhawks' record over their last ten games. The Blackhawks have been abysmal, winning just two of their last ten games and allowing four or more goals in each loss. In reality, there should be no reason to bet on Chicago in this matchup, but their results over the past ten games have to sprinkle a little doubt in your mind that it may not be as simple as closing your eyes and taking Nashville.

The Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche are two of the league's hottest teams, owning 7-2-1 records over their last ten games. Not many teams have been able to solve them, but both of them have the Blackhawks as one of their two losses. If Chicago can steal a game against those two teams recently, there's no doubt the Predators need to worry about this game.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators have been starting to come around after their horrid start to the season. They have likely dug themselves too deep of a hole to crawl back out of, but try telling the players they'd be better off keeping their high draft pick and punting the rest of this season. The players still believe they can steal the second wild card, which shows with their three wins over the last five games. Will their latest victory over the mighty Vegas Golden Knights build momentum, or will they keep up their inconsistent play and give one right back against the Blackhawks?

The formula for success for the Predators in this game is simple. Justus Annunen started the last game, which means a rested Juuse Saros will take on the Blackhawks. Chicago hasn't been able to get a stop this year, but Saros is one of the league's top goalies when he's on. It hasn't been the best season for Saros, but he should win this goaltending battle.

Final Blackhawks-Predators Prediction & Pick

We can't trust either of these teams to show up and deliver a winning performance on any given night, but we can trust their defense to be abysmal on most nights. The over has hit in seven of ten games for the Blackhawks, and they've allowed 4.4 goals per game over that span. Take the over in this matchup and hope the Predators' rebuilt offense will click for one night.

Final Blackhawks-Predators Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (-110)