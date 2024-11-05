The Nashville Predators may have been one of the big winners of free agent frenzy this summer, but it hasn't led to much success on the ice in 2024-25. Through 12 games, the Preds are 4-7-1 and dead last in the Central Division.

Despite the disappointing start in Tennessee, general manager Barry Trotz is going to allow the current players to try to snap out of the funk, rather than make any rash moves to try to improve the roster further, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

“Barry Trotz is certainly going to be doing his due diligence and looking around to see what may be available down the road. But right now, four points out of a playoff spot, despite their rough start to the new season, I don’t really get the sense that they’re looking or itching to make an impact type of move or a panic type of move just now,” Pagnotta reported on TFP's ‘The Latest'.

The hockey insider continued: “Again, doing your due diligence, looking to see what’s available and what might be out there. And I think down the road, they may have to address their 2C position – I haven’t really seen anybody, whether it’s [Tommy] Novak or [Juuso] Parssinen step in here, they haven’t really seen somebody take the reins just yet in the first month of the season. So that may be something that they address down the road, but right now, no panic yet.”

It was a nightmare start to the campaign for the Predators, who lost each of their first five games in regulation. Although they're 4-2-1 since, there's still frustration building in the locker room.

Nashville lost 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, and managed just 16 shots against Darcy Kuemper. Forward Ryan O'Reilly went so far as to call it one of the worst games of his career.

Predators are having a real tough go in 2024-25

“I know for myself I’m extremely frustrated,” O'Reilly said after the defeat. “That was probably one of the worst games I think I’ve ever played from generating and making plays and losing battles. As a group, too. Yeah, we build and then just take a step back. It’s frustration throughout. You feel it through our bench. You feel it everywhere. Everyone feels it. We have to dig deeper to find a way out of it.”

Even though things are not good in Smashville right now, it looks like the front office isn't going to press any panic buttons this early into the season.

It's clear that Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault are still adjusting to their new team, and the pair could really use a solid 2C to play with. As Pagnotta reports, it's a place Trotz will probably eventually need to upgrade. Nashville currently has just over $4.6 million in cap space to work with, meaning Trotz does have the flexibility to make a move if he finds it necessary.

But if Pagnotta's reporting is accurate, it doesn't look like any changes are coming as the Predators try to battle back to playoff contention in the Western Conference. As it stands, they remain just four points back of a spot in the dance.