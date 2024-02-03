The Senators drafted Lassi Thomson No. 19 overall in 2019.

The Ottawa Senators selected Lassi Thomson with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, but the young Finn has played just 18 games for the team.

And as the 2023-24 campaign continues to be a disappointment in Canada's capital, it's rumored that the Sens are considering trading the 23-year-old defenseman.

Thomson is currently playing for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, a place where he was excellent last year. In 2022-23, he recorded seven goals and 33 points over 56 games.

But it's been a different story this time around; Thomson has just five goals and 12 points for the AHL Senators in 2023-24. It looks like Ottawa's patience could be wearing thin with this player, and it makes sense.

Thomson was already waived by the Sens last October, claimed by the Anaheim Ducks, and waived again a week later before subsequently re-joining Ottawa. He was then assigned to Belleville when no other NHL club put in a claim.

Lassi Thomson considering returning overseas

After playing 18 games with the Senators between 2021-23, it seems highly unlikely that Thomson will get into another NHL game — at least in Ontario. And, if something doesn't change soon, he could return to Europe.

“Despite being drafted in the first round as the 19th overall pick by the Senators in 2019, Thomson's NHL career has seen limited action, with only 18 games played for the team. This has prompted the Senators to assess their roster for potential changes, and trading Thomson appears to be on their radar,” wrote NHL Trade Rumors' James Wilson on Saturday.

“On the other hand, there are also rumors circulating that Lassi Thomson is contemplating a return to Sweden for the upcoming season. Reports indicate that he may join the Swedish club Malmö Redhawks, which is actively seeking to bolster their defensive lineup.”

In his NHL career, Thomson has accounted for five total points, a -10 rating and 25 blocked shots across 18 appearances. Now almost five years since he was drafted, the window of opportunity to play in the best league the sport has to offer could be quickly closing.

It'll be interesting to see if Sens GM Steve Staios pulls the trigger on a Lassi Thomson trade ahead of the Mar. 8 deadline.