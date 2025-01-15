The Dallas Stars had a solid first half to the NHL season despite Tyler Seguin's injury. The veteran will likely be out for the remainder of the regular season with a hip injury. While they are still putting together solid offensive numbers, they are in line to make a big-time addition. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that a Tyler Seguin move could be coming soon to make the Stars a big-time NHL trade deadline buyer.

“The Stars still haven’t put Tyler Seguin on long-term injured reserve, wanting to wait as long as possible to accrue more cap space,” LeBrun reported. “But when they do park his $9.85 million cap hit, they’ll be one of the more dangerous Cup contenders to monitor ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.”

Seguin is not the only injured Stars forward, as Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment are also unavailable. Plus, they added Chris Tanev at the deadline last year but lost him in free agency. Those variables inform LeBrun's predictions ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

“The Stars could add both a top-six forward and a top-four defenseman, potentially, with all that cap flexibility. Or perhaps two forwards are what the doctor ordered. There’s interest in Brock Nelson, but it’s not clear yet if the New York Islanders will move him.”

The Stars must make a big addition at the trade deadline

The Western Conference has a lot of strong teams that will vie for the Stanley Cup this season. None are more dangerous than the Winnipeg Jets, where goalie Connor Hellebuyck is cruising to a second-straight Vezina Trophy. So the Stars have to add scoring to compete with the likely division champion.

Nelson might be the best forward traded at the deadline. But Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is not known for selling assets and could hold onto the center. If Nelson stays in New York, Sharks forward Mikhail Granlund will be the biggest forward dealt. But the Islanders holding their pieces could drive the prices up across the board.

None of that should matter for the Stars, who are firmly in their competitive window. They have not had playoff success since making the Cup Final in 2020 and need reinforcements to get past the class of the conference. Last year, they lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. The year before that they lost to the future Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Adding a forward at the trade deadline will help the Stars in the playoffs and putting Tyler Seguin on injured reserve is the move that can make them the ultimate buyers.