Bruins would have needed Lindholm to agree to a contract extension to make a serious trade offer

The Calgary Flames traded major asset Elias Lindholm to the surprising Vancouver Canucks earlier this week. The timing of the deal was a bit of surprise because it came well before the NHL's March 8 trade deadline. Insider Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Boston Bruins were also interested in acquiring the center but apparently needed assurances of a long-term deal.

.@FriedgeHNIC, citing a report that an unnamed team was close w/ E. Lindholm but wanted him with a contract extension, said he believes that team was Boston. (See: H. Lindholm) Added that “(if) Lindholm hits the market this summer, I think the Bruins are going to be in there.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) February 2, 2024

Friedman did not cite a specific source, but said that a report indicated another team was interested in Lindholm before Calgary's deal with Vancouver was completed.

“… There was one team that was not willing to make the deal without an extension, and I don’t know this for sure but to me that screams Boston. Because Boston has a need for the player.”

The Bruins are in first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference at the league's All-Star break, but the Bruins have had a need at the center position since the start of the season. The Bruins lost No. 1 and No. 2 centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci during the summer when both veterans decided to retire.

Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha have stepped up in their absence, but adding a center could be a strong move for the motivated Bruins. Still, general manager Don Sweeney has paid a heavy price in the past when acquiring talent near the trade deadline because the Bruins have often traded away draft picks.

Friedman contends the Bruins would have needed to get Lindholm's name on a contract extension if it was going to pursue him seriously in a trade.