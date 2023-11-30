Red Wings star Patrick Kane could earn an even bigger deal in free agency next summer than his $2.75 million contract with Detroit.

After months of speculation, Patrick Kane has found a new home. The Chicago Blackhawks legend signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings earlier this week worth just over $2 million. However, there's a good chance Kane will earn a lot more than that next summer if he signs a multi-year contract with another team or even Detroit.

NHL insider Chris Johnston explained why Kane could cash in during free agency, barring how he responds from hip surgery of course.

“Kane is eligible to sign a 35-and-over contract next time around that includes performance bonuses, which can be beneficial to teams because those bonuses are eligible to be pushed back a year for accounting purposes against the salary cap.”

‌”The list of teams bidding for his services will likely be more robust next July 1 than it was in this circumstance where he’s being grafted onto a roster after 20 games.”

‌”The salary cap ceiling itself is expected to rise to nearly $88 million next season, which means there’ll be more money in the system for everyone to spend on players.”

All valid points as to why Patrick Kane may be a hot commodity in July of 2024. While numerous clubs showed interest in the American, it's hard to know what he'll be like after a procedure where players struggle to find their previous form. But if he does make a positive impact in Motown, it will throw all those doubts to the wind.

Kane finished 2022-23 with 21 goals, and 36 assists, spending time with the Blackhawks and the New York Rangers. He's joining a young, exciting Red Wings team who are on the come-up. It'll be interesting to see how Kane does and it will surely set the tone for his future.