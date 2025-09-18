Following seven straight seasons of missing the playoffs, the Anaheim Ducks are looking to take a step forward.

The Ducks finished 12th in the Western Conference last season, with a 35-37-10 record. While they were still well outside the playoff race, it did mark a bit of progress.

This offseason, the team made some adjustments. The Ducks parted ways with Trevor Zegras, while John Gibson was also moved. Meanwhile, they signed Mikael Granlund and traded for Chris Kreider, while also acquiring Ryan Poehling in the Zegras trade.

However, the Ducks arguably aren't significantly better on paper heading into the year. As a result, they're going to rely on internal improvement in order to push for a playoff spot this season. That said, the roster still has some questions heading into training camp in terms of who may make the team.

Ducks' defense and goaltending are likely set

While there may be some questions facing the team's forward group, Anaheim's defense and goaltending looks close to being set.

On the blue line, six defenders are returning. On the left side, all of Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger will be back. Meanwhile, Jacob Trouba, Radko Gudas and Drew Helleson will make up the right side. The X-factor within the defense group is Tristan Luneau.

At 21 years old, Luneau is one of the Ducks' most exciting prospects. He's coming off a year where he led the AHL's San Diego Gulls with 52 points as a defenseman in just 59 games. While Luneau's jump to the NHL will leave the team with a logjam on the blue line, it's a good bet that he'll crack the roster regardless.

Then in net, Lukas Dostal will get an opportunity as an undisputed starter after the Ducks traded John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings this offseason. Even behind Dostal, Petr Mrazek seems like the clear backup option.

Anaheim does also have Ville Husso as a third goaltender, who will compete for a roster spot. The Ducks signed Husso to a surprisingly expensive two-year deal this summer. However, it seems likely that Mrazek ends up as a backup, and Husso's inflated cap hit is simply a precaution to avoid him being claimed off waivers.

Beckett Sennecke will be battling for roster spot

The biggest question for the Ducks comes up front in whether or not Beckett Sennecke will crack the roster.

Sennecke was selected third overall by the Ducks in the 2024 NHL Draft. The forward spent the 2024-25 season back in junior hockey, where he scored 36 goals and 86 points in 56 games with the Oshawa Generals.

This season, Sennecke will only be eligible to play in the NHL or back in the OHL. As a result, it puts the Ducks in a bit of a tricky spot. Going back to junior hockey for another year likely wouldn't be best for Sennecke's development. At the same time, there's a question as to whether or not the 19-year old is ready to make the jump to the NHL.

Of any player vying for a spot, Sennecke may be the player most in need of a good training camp to crack the roster. Once Mason McTavish is signed, Anaheim's forward group will be almost set. As a result, Sennecke needs to have a good showing in order to gain a spot.

There's a chance the Ducks could opt to keep Sennecke on the roster for a nine-game trial run. After that point, they could evaluate whether to keep him on the roster and burn the first year of his entry-level contract, or send him back to junior.

But perhaps more than anyone else, Sennecke's roster spot will hinge on a good training camp and preseason.

Sennecke's status affects rest of forward group

Whether or not Sennecke makes the team can also have an impact on which other players fill out the forward group.

We can expect the Ducks' season-opening roster will likely be made up of 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies.

The Ducks already have 11 forwards who we can expect to get regular playing time. Those would be Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Strome, Alex Killorn, Mikael Granlund, Chris Kreider, Ryan Poehling, and Sam Colangelo.

Amongst the other forwards battling for a spot would be Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston, and Nikita Nesterenko. Harkins played 62 games with the team last season, and is a likely bet to keep a roster spot. Meanwhile Johnston has another year on his contract, and Nesterenko got into 20 games with the team last season. Tim Washe was also signed out of the NCAA in April, but would be exempt from waivers.

If Sennecke does make the team, the team's 12 spots in the lineup could be set. As a result, the decision on whether or not the forward gets a roster spot also impacts how many other spots available there will be for depth forwards.