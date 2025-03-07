The Boston Bruins sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the NHL Trade Deadline, but it appears they quickly replaced him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

Barring it happening on time, the Bruins have acquired Henri Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres.

Via Darren Dreger:

“If it got done in time Buff sends Jokiharju to Boston.”

Jokiharju has played in 42 games this season, tallying six points. This is his seventh NHL season, spending the last six with the Sabres. The Chicago Blackhawks initially drafted him 29th overall in the 2017 draft. The Finnish defenseman is an unrestricted free agent after this season, which means he could potentially be just a rental for the Bruins depending on how he fits after the trade.

Boston has been very busy on Deadline Day. The most surprising move of them all was trading franchise legend Brad Marchand to the rival Florida Panthers in a deal that shocked everyone across the hockey world. As previously mentioned, they also sent Carlo to the Leafs, another Atlantic Division foe.

The two other notable deals involving the Bruins saw the club send Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week while also swapping Charlie Coyle for Casey Mittelstadt in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche. The front office has clearly decided to be sellers considering they're in unfamiliar territory, sitting second-last in arguably the most difficult division in the league.

The departure of Marchand is one that is hard to swallow for Bruins fans. He's been with the organization his entire career and was having another solid campaign at 36 years old, scoring 21 goals and supplying 26 assists. That's a lot of production to make up for. The Bruins enter Saturday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning just three points out of the final playoff spot in the East, but it's hard to imagine them making a postseason push after parting ways with several key pieces.