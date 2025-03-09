Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is speaking up about trades that have affected his team. Those trades didn't end up affecting the club on Saturday night. Boston knocked off Tampa Bay, 4-0, in a dominating effort.

https://twitter.com/NHLBruins/status/1898529164535464134

“To get the result after everything that happened yesterday, it goes to show what we have in this locker room even with the new faces,” Swayman said after the game, per the team's social media. “They know what they’re doing here, putting on the Bruins jersey. That’s a huge testament to the guys that were here [before].”

The Bruins traded away some key players ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 7. Brad Marchand left town, as well as Charlie Coyle and three other players.

“I'm not going to lie, when I woke today I almost thought it was a dream,” Bruins forward David Pastrnak said Saturday, per NHL.com. “Yesterday there was so much going on, but this morning the reality really hit.”

Boston is not having as strong a season as last year. Following the win over Tampa Bay, the Bruins hold a 29-28-8 record. The Bruins are still in contention though for a wild card spot in the NHL playoffs.

The Bruins are rebuilding after the trade deadline

The Bruins made the NHL playoffs last season, but things aren't going so well this year. Boston has 66 total points in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. That's good for next-to-last in the Atlantic.

The Bruins trades mean some new faces are on the club. One of the new players is Casey Mittelstadt, who came in the trade for Coyle. Mittelstadt previously played for the Colorado Avalanche.

“He generates offense. … Good hands, sees the ice very well, can make plays in tight areas,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said, per NHL.com. “I think he's obviously going to be counted upon to generate some offense for our group. We're going to use him on the power play tonight and see how that goes.”

Mittelstadt is excited about the chance to play for this new club.

“I think there's a big opportunity, especially with some of the people that are gone,” he said. “It's crazy to see some of the people go from here and even from afar I can tell what they've meant. Maybe a little bit of a new beginning and a lot of opportunities, so it's on me to play well.

“I think there's a lot of room for growth. The main thing for me is really finding a consistent game night in and night out. I feel like when I play well I'm really good.”

The Bruins next play the Florida Panthers Tuesday.