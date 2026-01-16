The Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Thursday night on a special night for a franchise legend. Hall of Fame defenseman Zdeno Chara had his iconic number 33 retired before the game and paid the fans a great compliment in his speech.

And Zdeno Chara loves the fans in Boston 💛 https://t.co/Kpz73VrHTQ pic.twitter.com/mzVJ2S6idq — NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2026

“Since Day 1, I knew we had the best fans. And not to disrespect any other cities around the world, but in my mind, there is no other place like TD Garden when it gets loud,” Chara said.

Chara spent the first four years of his career with the New York Islanders before he was traded to the Ottawa Senators. After four years there, he was traded to the Bruins before the 2006-07 season. He spent 14 years in Beantown serving as team captain and winning the Stanley Cup.

Chara spent a year with the Washington Capitals and one last year with the Islanders before retiring in 2022. In his first year of eligibility, he was elected to the Hall of Fame. He went in alongside former Bruins Joe Thornton, although he was most famous for his run with the San Jose Sharks. Now, Chara is remembered in the TD Garden rafters forever.

Chara won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman with the Bruins, played over 1,000 games for the club, and was the captain who raised the Cup over his head. Chara is the first player from his era of Boston greats to have his number retired. Patrice Bergeron will certainly join him, with David Krejci and David Pastrnak potentially following him to the rafters.

The Bruins were not expected to contend for a playoff spot this year, but have put together a solid season so far. They are holding down the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference after Thursday's win. Their next game is on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.