The Boston Bruins finished in last place in the Atlantic Division in 2024-25. While former coach Jim Montgomery led the Blues to the playoffs, Joe Sacco saw the team spiral down the standings. After getting a contract extension, general manager Don Sweeney hired a new coach to lead Boston. Former Bruins player Marco Sturm has reportedly been chosen as the next head coach of the team. Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects first broke the news Tuesday night.

“Hearing Marco Sturm is set to become the next Boston Bruins head coach,” Robinson reported.

The new head coach of the Boston Bruins will be Marco Sturm. pic.twitter.com/vPs3DuOsZo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sturm played 302 games for the Bruins from 2005-2010. He came over from the San Jose Sharks in the middle of the 2005-06 season as a part of the Joe Thornton trade. After wrapping up his career with the Kings, Capitals, Canucks, and Panthers, he jumped into coaching. He coached Team Germany at the 2018 Olympics and has been the general manager for the Germans at the World Juniors.

Article Continues Below

Since 2019, Sturm has been in the Kings organization. He was an NHL assistant for three seasons before becoming the AHL head coach in 2022. He won 119 games in three seasons, making the playoffs twice. Now, he heads across the country to join the Bruins as their NHL head coach.

The Bruins have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. They lost Brad Marchand, have not replaced David Krejci or Patrice Bergeron, and dealt with a lot of injuries this year. Plus, Jeremy Swayman did not live up to his massive contract in its first season. They hope his great play at the World Championships sets him on the right track for next year.

The Bruins are coming off an eight-year run of playoff appearances. After a miserable season this year, they are making a big change and going with a first-time NHL head coach.