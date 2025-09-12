The Buffalo Sabres have watched the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home for the last decade and a half, testing their fan base's patience and mental health. There are not usually September free agency signings that prove to be impactful season-defining additions, but general manager Kevyn Adams clearly thinks the roster needs more reinforcements. He scooped up veteran goalie Alexandar Georgiev on a one-year, $825 thousand contract, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

The undrafted netminder has played for the New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks during his eight-year NHL career. He finished seventh place for the Vezina Trophy during the 2022-23 campaign, but his performance has dipped the last couple of years. Perhaps Buffalo values the experience and depth he can bring to its goaltender group.

Fans are certainly curious about the organization's plans, as they had a fairly good idea of how things were going to shake out in the net this year. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started 55 games last season and could be in line to shoulder the workload early in the new slate. The 23-year-old Devon Levi should also get an opportunity to secure the starting job and potentially establish himself as a key part of the franchise's future. Georgiev's arrival may complicate the situation a bit, however.

Can Alexandar Georgiev bounce back with the Sabres?

The 29-year-old Bulgarian has to prove that he can still hold his own in this league after posting and .875 save percentage with the Sharks and Avalanche last season. Perhaps returning to the state he first called his NHL home will allow him to reset and become a viable goalie once again.

Whoever is donning the mask for Buffalo must help this squad compete for a playoff berth. The city has waited too long for an exciting hockey product. It is time for head coach Lindy Ruff and company to put everything together, starting in 2025. Alexandar Georgiev is now included in the Sabres' blueprint.

Whether he is on the roster to push the younger guys, or because management believes a resurgence is attainable, the newest member of the team must quickly get locked-in for the upcoming season.