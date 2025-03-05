The Carolina Hurricanes are hypothetically in a great spot entering the NHL Trade Deadline. They're second in the Metropolitan Division with 76 points, and there aren't many teams in that division in a place where they can catch them. The Hurricanes should hold that place behind the Washington Capitals for the rest of the season if they maintain a winning record over their final 20 games. The Hurricanes also made the biggest splash of the season when they acquired Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall.

It was a three-team trade that saw them get rid of Martin Necas and Jack Drury, but the return was some good culture-building moves and the signal of a new era in Raleigh. However, recent rumors about Rantanen show that all those expectations might come crashing down.

The Hurricanes are also in a place where they cannot rely on adding pieces to bolster their lineup for the playoffs. Carolina has to make a move to get rid of some salary cap, as they are currently entering the trade deadline over the salary cap by approximately $50,000. Even trading Rantanen wouldn't give them much relief, as the Blackhawks retained 50 percent of his salary in the deal, and Carolina won't get the same value for just $4.6 million.

The Hurricanes are likely stuck with what they have after the trade deadline. If Carolina does try to get creative, there are ways around it. However, with the shrewdness of this front office, fans have to worry about whether they get too analytical and hurt the team instead of helping them. It may not be the perfect situation, but the Hurricanes could be better off attempting to make a run with what they have.

Losing Mikko Rantanen at trade deadline would be a nightmare for Hurricanes

There has never been a more straightforward thing to circle than the nightmare scenario for the Hurricanes at this year's trade deadline. Carolina made the most significant move of the season on January 25, when they acquired Rantanen from the Avalanche and Hall from the Blackhawks. However, less than two months later, their superstar winger could be heading back out the door again at the deadline.

The Avalanche traded Rantanen because they sensed the parties couldn't agree on a long-term contract extension. Colorado's front office said they'd rather receive something in exchange for Rantanen than see him walk for nothing. The deal made sense, and it has gotten even better for the Avalanche, considering that Necas has 13 points in his first 13 games.

All these events lead us to an obvious question. Why on earth did the Hurricanes acquire Rantanen if they didn't believe they could sign him to a long-term extension? And, in addition to that, why wouldn't they go all-in to win with Rantanen for the year they have him instead of cutting ties after less than two months because he hasn't performed up to expectations?

The Hurricanes are known for being a shrewd front office, so they are likely under the same thinking as the Avalanche: trade Rantanen and get something in return before he leaves for nothing. The problem is that they could be heading into the playoffs with Necas and his 55 points in 49 games he had with Carolina, instead of a return for Rantanen that will never give them the same value.

There is no way of sugarcoating it or giving Eric Tulsky and Tom Dundon the benefit of the doubt. Losing Rantanen this quickly will be an unmitigated disaster.

Keeping Rantanen and making a deep playoff run is the dream scenario

You must look at it from a human level with the Rantanen situation. Imagine being comfortable in a relationship and having the rug pulled out from under you after 10 years with no warning. You likely wouldn't be operating to the best of your abilities for the first few weeks after that. You also wouldn't have the trust level to immediately get into another long-term relationship, which the Hurricanes tried to get him to do with a long-term extension offer after the trade.

Carolina cannot be scared off by Rantanen's reluctance to sign that deal. Their best bet will be to hold Rantanen and show him how fun playoff hockey in Raleigh with his buddy Sebastian Aho can be. Then, hope to sign him before July 1.

It might not be the most exciting option for Hurricanes fans or a reason to tune in to the trade deadline coverage on Friday. However, they'll have to hope that the front office stays put, takes this team into the postseason, and tries to break through for a Stanley Cup run. The salary cap and roster situation they have given themselves doesn't leave the organization with many other options.