The Carolina Hurricanes are trying everything they can to alter the trajectory of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. A goalie change in Game 3 did nothing to slow down the Florida Panthers, who scored six goals on Pyotr Kochetkov to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. They are now switching back to their regular starter. Frederik Andersen will man the net in Monday's must-win Game 4 clash, per NHL.com's George Richards.

All the adjustments in the world will not matter if the Canes do not have a trustworthy goalie to lean on in dire times. Despite his struggles in Games 1 and 2, which amounted to a stomach-churning nine goals allowed, Andersen has come up big earlier in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour is placing faith in the 35-year-old Dane's track record.

“He has been great for us all year,” he said of Andersen, per Richards. “He had a nice couple of days off, so it makes sense.”

Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes must dig deep vs. Panthers

While some fans may disagree with the switch, the move is unsurprising. Besides, if the Hurricanes do not get back to playing their signature brand of top-notch defense, it might not matter who is occupying the goalie slot. The Panthers have worn down their opponent, relying on their physicality, championship experience, depth and discipline to dominate most of the action. They should not have been able to light the lamp again and again without their regular season goal-scoring leader.

Sam Reinhart will be sidelined for Game 4 as well, and so will Niko Mikkola and A.J. Greer. Carolina must capitalize on the injury absences and control the pace early in the matchup. If the Hurricanes can avoid more costly turnovers and tap into the aggressive nature they displayed versus the Washington Capitals in the previous round, which is admittedly difficult to do against this specific opponent, then maybe Frederik Andersen can have an easier time in net.

This squad cannot think about the steep mountain it has to climb in order to pull even with the defending Stanley Cup champions. On Monday night, Carolina must just figure out how to stay on and extend its climb another day. Andersen will try to hang on to the rope and send his teammates back to Raleigh.

Game 4 commences at 8 p.m. ET in Amerant Bank Arena.