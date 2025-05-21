The Carolina Hurricanes hosted Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes hoped to pick up their first win in the East Final since 2006 in this contest. However, the Florida Panthers had other plans. Florida won 5-2 away from home as the Hurricanes struggled without top-four defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

Chatfield did not play in Game 1 due to an undisclosed injury. Carolina had Scott Morrow skate in his place. After the game, head coach Rod Brind'Amour discussed the impact of losing Chatfield. He noted how it is never easy losing players who play an important role in the lineup and on the ice.

“[When] you lose key players, it's hard to win,” Brind'Amour said, via Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff. “He's a top-four d-man that logs a lot of minutes that we don't have a replacement for. [Not having him] is going to hurt.”

Rod Brind'Amour provides Jalen Chatfield injury update

The Hurricanes certainly hope to have Chatfield return to the ice for Game 2. Brind'Amour acknowledged that the veteran defenseman wants to play in the contest. However, what Chatfield wants may not matter. The team is not going to have him out there if he can't go.

“I know he wants to play, but if he's not healthy enough, he can't do it,” the Hurricanes' head coach said, via Ruff.

Chatfield has emerged as a minutes-eating defenseman for the Hurricanes in the top four. He is one of four defensemen to play more than 20 minutes a game during the postseason. In the regular season, Chatfield averaged close to 19 minutes a game across 79 contests.

Chatfield is a critical member of the Hurricanes' blueline. His absence was certainly felt in Game 1 against the Panthers. Hopefully, he can return in Game 2 against Florida when the two teams hit the ice on Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina.