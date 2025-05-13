The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of their second round series on Monday. The Capitals entered the game with confidence despite trailing 2-1 in the series. And it seemed as if Washington would even the series at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. However, veteran forward Taylor Hall stepped up, and the Canes held on.

Hall found himself all alone in the third period. He received a beautiful outlet pass from teammate Jack Roslovic after the Hurricanes regained the puck in their own zone. The former Hart Trophy winner picked his spot, and he did not miss.

Can't leave Taylor Hall open! pic.twitter.com/ReerGoyjbI — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hall's goal made it a 3-1 contest, and Carolina did not look back. In the end, they won the game 5-2 and have pushed the Capitals to the brink of elimination. It was a big-time play from the veteran forward, but teammate Seth Jarvis knows these sorts of plays are in his wheelhouse.

“He won the Hart (Trophy) for a reason,” Jarvis said, via NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “He's an elite player, he still is. You love to see a guy like that get rewarded, and to come up (big) in a situation like this when it really matters was awesome to see.”

Hurricanes' Taylor Hall breaks down game-winning goal

Hall joked following the game that he received jabs about cherry picking for offense. Humor aside, he contends that this was not the case. He saw what his teammates where doing in the defensive zone, and made a judgement call based on what he saw.

“I just kind of read that Sean (Walker) was going to rim the puck around and ‘Rosy' (Roslovic) was going to have a bit of time,” Hall said, via Rosen. “If I didn't get a breakaway there, we were going to exit with possession. I thought it was just something to try. ‘Rosy' and I made eye contact and he made a great pass. We needed that goal.”

It certainly worked out for him and the Hurricanes. They are now one game from their second Eastern Conference Finals appearance in three seasons. And that inherently brings them one step closer to the Stanley Cup. These teams hit the ice for a potentially decisive Game 5 on Thursday night.