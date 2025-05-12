The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes play Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday. Carolina took control of the series with a 4-0 shutout win on Saturday in Raleigh. Now, Washington needs a road win to keep this series alive. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery is confident in his squad heading into the big game.

“I have always appreciated the fact that our guys are a confident group, and they feel like in any environment against any team on any given night we absolutely can beat anyone in this league,” Carbery told NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “We've shown that all year long. (Saturday) night, yeah, all the negatives of us struggling against Carolina, their building, the noise, everything that goes into it, they win the game, but there's a lot of positives. We have a confident group.”

The Capitals have every reason to be confident, as they posted the best record in the Eastern Conference in the regular season. Carbery has led the Caps to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons and orchestrated a 20-point increase this year. This squad has shown throughout the year that they are an elite team. They have to show it on Monday.

The Hurricanes suffocated the Capitals in Game 3 while getting great goaltending from Frederik Andersen. That is their recipe in the playoffs, which has not worked past the second round. They have kept Alex Ovechkin off the scoresheet and have kept Tom Wilson in check.

The Capitals can erase that brutal loss with a win on Monday and tie the series at two. That would create a best-of-three series with two games in Washington. If they lose on Monday, the Hurricanes will have them on the ropes with the Eastern Conference Final looming. Hurricanes-Capitals Game 4 begins at 7 p.m. Eastern from Raleigh.