The Chicago Blackhawks are not rushing their next big move, and General Manager Kyle Davidson made that crystal clear.

Speaking to reporters this week, Davidson provided a frank update on the team's ongoing coaching search following another tough season. “No real timeline, we’re going through the process right now,” he said. “We want to get this right.”

That sense of patience reflects just how important this decision is. The Blackhawks are in the midst of a franchise reset, trying to rebuild not just their roster but also their identity. After finishing the 2024–25 season at the bottom of the Central Division, Chicago is once again watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the sidelines.

The team parted ways with head coach Luke Richardson midway through the season after an 8–16–2 start. Anders Sorensen, promoted from within as interim coach, guided the team the rest of the way but finished with a 17–30–9 record. Despite showing some flashes of competitiveness, the Blackhawks ultimately closed out another rebuilding year with more questions than answers.

Davidson’s comments suggest the team is casting a wide net. While no formal list of candidates has been made public, insiders expect the Blackhawks to consider both seasoned NHL names and emerging voices from college or the AHL ranks. The organization is looking for someone who can develop young talent, manage adversity, and shape a winning culture.

And there is talent to build around. Rookie sensation Connor Bedard lived up to the hype in his first full season, leading the team in scoring and giving fans hope that a new era is taking shape. The Blackhawks also hold the third overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, another major opportunity to add to their young core.

Davidson, now entering his third full offseason as general manager, has made it clear that Chicago’s future will be built on smart, deliberate choices. That includes this coaching hire, which could define the direction of the rebuild for years to come.

Fans anxious for a quick fix may need to be patient, but Davidson’s focus remains on long-term success. After all, for a team with a proud history like Chicago’s, getting it right matters more than getting it done fast.

Game plans will evolve. Players will come and go. But the next coach could be the one who steers the Blackhawks back to the top.