On a night when the Colorado Avalanche won a Game 6 thanks to some lucky bounces, their Mile High City brethren endured an unfriendly roll before a Game 6 loss. The highs and lows of Russell Westbrook continued on Thursday, as the Denver Nuggets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Intuit Dome, 111-105.

There is plenty of blame to go around in this one. The team committed 14 turnovers to LA's seven, Michael Porter Jr. posted a plus-minus of -24, Jamal Murray struggled to gain control of the offense in a difference-making third quarter (outscored 32-22) and superstar Nikola Jokic could not get into a scoring groove down the stretch, posting five points on 2-of-9 shooting in the second half.

However, it is a costly Westbrook misfire that has many fans talking in the aftermath of a tough defeat. In the midst of a 5-0 Nuggets run with 2:13 left on the clock, the 2017 MVP caught a pass on a breakaway but could not convert on the layup. Norman Powell connected on a 3-pointer 26 seconds later to build a nine-point Clippers lead. Just like that, Denver's comeback was derailed and a Game 7 was essentially guaranteed.

Again, there was much that went wrong in the second half of this contest. Furthermore, Westbrook finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds and made some key plays to help the squad get within striking distance. Postseason mistakes tend to overshadow an overall productive outing, however, especially when it comes to this polarizing point guard.

Russell Westbrook misses the wide open layup to cut the lead to 4, with 2 minutes remaining in the game!

Fans voice their opinions on Westbrook's slip-up in Nuggets loss

Many hoops fans criticized Westbrook, who also missed a back-breaking layup in a double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1. “I can't believe HE DID IT AGAIN,” @MrBuckBuckNBA remarked on X. “If I've said it once I'll say it again, a Westbrook fast break layup is the worst shot in basketball,” @JacobRoggero posted.

“I am a devoted Russell Westbrook fan but he has to make those layups,” @Mossie52ATL said. “I believe he misses so many layups because he never had to make layups, he always dunked those. Age and those knee surgeries has impacted his leaping ability.”

Others defended the future Hall of Famer, spotlighting some of the collective blunders that were made versus the Clippers. “Y’all really doing everything you can to blame one guy lol,” @SkyGodIV argued. “The whole team had turnovers and missed shots late, it was not just him. But since you hate that one guy that much, he’s all you focus on.”

Westbrook has occupied the scapegoat role throughout his career. He has the undying motor to propel his squad back into a contest that seemed out of reach. He is also reckless enough to squander the opportunities he helped create. The two-time All-NBA First-Team selection can inflict damage on an opponent, but then incur a self-inflicted wound moments later.

That is the double-edged sword of Russell Westbrook. The man is unlikely to change. He is 36 years old and still plays like he is strapped to a rocket. The Nuggets just need to hope he can harness the energy enough to help them outlast the Clippers in Ball Arena this Saturday night.

Win or lose, expect him to leave his imprint on the outcome.