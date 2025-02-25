ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils continue their road trip as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Devils come into the game at 32-21-6 on the year, which places them tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division. This has the Devils exploring upgrading their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Devils faced the Nashville Predators. Ondrej Palat scored the first goal of the game to give the Devils the 1-0 lead. The Devils would add goals from Dougie Hamilton and Seamus Casey in the second period, plus two more in the third. Nico Daws would stop all 29 shots he faced as the Devils took the 5-0 win.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche are 33-24-2 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Central Division. Still, recent struggles have the Avalanche moving down in the NHL power rankings. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. Devon Toews scored in the first period to give the Avalanche the lead. In the second period, The Blues would score three times in the last ten minutes of the period to take the 3-1 lead. After a scoreless third period, the Avalanche would fall 3-1.

Here are the Devils-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Avalanche Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +114

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Devils vs Avalanche

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils top line is led by the combination of Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Hughes leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 26 goals and 42 assists this year. Further, he has six goals and 21 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt comes into the game leading the team in assists, coming in with 17 goals and 51 assists, good for 68 points. The line is rounded out by Ondrej Palat. Palat has 13 goals and 10 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Nico Hischier leads the second line for the Devils. Hischier is third on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 46 points. Further, he has nine goals and ten assists on the power play. He is joined on the second line by Stefan Noesen. Noesen comes into the game with 19 goals and 13 assists. Finally, Timo Meier has 15 goals and 23 assists currently playing from the third line.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 9-12-1 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Allen has been hit-and-miss in his last five starts. He has lost three of them, giving up three or more goals, but also has two shutouts.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for the Colorado Avalanche. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 21 goals and 66 assists this year, good for 87 total points. MacKinnon has five goals and 21 assists this year on the power play. He is joined on the line by Artturi Lehkonen. Lehkonen leads the team in goals among current players. He has 23 goals and 11 assists this year, good for 34 points. Finally, Martin Necas rounds out the line, scoring four goals and five assists in his ten games with the Avalanche.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar has been great from the blue line. He has 22 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 64 total points. Casey Mittelstadt leads the second line for the Avalanche. He comes in with nine goals and 23 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Jonathan Drouin. Drouin comes in with six goals and 17 assists this year.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 20-16-5 on the year with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games but did struggle last time out, giving up 22 goals on 25 shots in a loss to the Blues.

Final Devils-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.17 goals per game, while sitting 18th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Devils are scoring 3.07 goals per game this year, while sitting second in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, the Devils are third in the NHL on both the power play and the penalty kill this year. The Avalanche are 13th against the penalty kill, and that will be the difference in this one.

Final Devils-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (+114)