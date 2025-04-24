The Colorado Avalanche officially welcomed Gabriel Landeskog back to the team on Wednesday. The Avalanche captain faces the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This marks Landeskog's first NHL game in over 1,030 days. And he made his presence felt very early on in this one.

Landeskog began the game on the ice for the opening faceoff. As the puck moved around the ice, Landeskog spotted former Avalanche teammate Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen — traded to the Stars at the NHL Trade Deadline — received a massive hit as the Avalanche fans in attendance lost their minds.

LANDESKOG DROPS FORMER TEAMMATE RANTANEN IN HIS OPENING SHIFT 💥

pic.twitter.com/KUIxzb2rV9 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rantanen and Landeskog have a long history as teammates. The two played for the Avalanche for a number of years. Their crowning moment together came in 2022. They helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup that year over the Tampa Bay Lightning. This win prevented the Lightning from winning their third-straight Cup.

Unfortunately, Landeskog injured his knee during that postseason run. He underwent surgery to fix the issue, which cost him all of the 2022-23 campaign. However, he needed another knee surgery following the initial procedure. This second surgery kept the Avalanche captain out for all of 2023-24, as well.

The Avalanche hoped to have Landeskog skate in 2024-25. It did not play out this way, unfortunately. However, seeing him back on the ice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs certainly means something to this organization and his teammates.

The Avalanche are trying to get back to the Stanley Cup Final in 2025. Colorado has the talent to go on a deep playoff run without a doubt. Landeskog returning to the lineup gives them an advantage, as well. If he continues making an impact, Colorado will certainly find itself competing for a Stanley Cup once again in 2025.