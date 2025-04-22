ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The series is tied as it heads to game three, and the Dallas Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Stars-Avalanche Game 3 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Avalanche were dominant. After a scoreless first period, Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored in the second to make it 2-0. Roope Hintz would make it a one-goal game in the third, but Devon Toews, Nathan MacKinnon, and Charlie Coyle would all score in the third for an Avalanche 5-1 win. Still, game two would be different. Nathan MacKinnon did strike first for the Avalanche, but Tyler Seguin tied the game. Thomas Harley would score in the second period, but the Avalanche would add two more goals to take the lead going into the third. In the third, Evgenii Dadonov scored to tie the game. The game would go to overtime, where Colin Blackwell would win it for the Stars.

Here are the Stars-Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Stars-Avalanche Game 3 Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +138

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Stars vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

With Jason Robertson still out for the Stars, the top line is led by Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund. Hintz was fourth on the team in points in the regular season, finishing with 28 goals and 39 assists. Hintz has one goal so far in the playoffs. Granlund had seven goals and 14 assists in his 31 games with the Stars this year. The line is rounded out by Mikko Rantanen, who scored 31 goals and had 56 assists in his time with three teams this year.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene led the team in points while also leading the team in assists. Duchene finished the year with 30 goals and 52 assists. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who had 22 goals and 25 assists this year. Marchment has one assist so far in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Tyler Seguin, who scored nine goals while adding 12 assists during the regular season. Seguin has one goal so far in the playoffs.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in the goal for the Stars in this one. He was 36-18-4 this year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Oettinger struggled in game one, but was solid in game two, allowing just three goals and 37 shots, good for a .919 save percentage.

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for the Colorado Avalanche. He led the team in goals, assists, and points in the regular season. MacKinnon finished the year with 32 goals and 84 assists, good for 116 points. He also had nine goals and 29 assists on the power play. MacKinnon already has three goals and an assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen. Necas finished the season with 11 goals and 17 assists this year in his 30 games with the Avalanche. He has one assist in the playoffs so far. Finally, Lehkonen was third on the team in points this year, finishing the year with 27 goals and 18 assists this year. He has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

Cale Makar has also been solid for the Avalanche this year. He was second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. Makar finished the year with 30 goals and 62 assists. Further, he had 12 goals and 23 assists on the power play this season. He has two assists in the playoffs so far. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has also been solid from the blue line. He finished the regular season with ten goals and 34 assists on the year. Toews has one goal so far in the playoffs.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in the goal for the Avalanche in this one. He was 28-21-6 overall this year, with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Blackwood was solid in his first game of the series, stopping 23 of 24 shots. Last time out he stopped 35 of 29 shots, but took the loss.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche comes into this Stanley Cup Playoffs game as the favorites in terms of odds. Both goalies have had a good game in the series, but one game, they struggled. Still, MacKenzie Blackwood has been the better goaltender overall. The Avalanche have the better attack as well, and more scoring depth. This will be another tight game, but the Avalanche will take the win.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-166)