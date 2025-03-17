The Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes back in January. It was a shocking deal that left fans across the hockey world completely stunned. Rantanen's time with the Hurricanes was short-lived, however. The Dallas Stars made a blockbuster trade with the Hurricanes for his services at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

All of that movement made Sunday's game between Colorado and Dallas rather noteworthy. Rantanen returned to Colorado as a visiting player for the first time in his career. During the game, the Avalanche played a tribute video for their former star winger, leaving Rantanen rather emotional on the Dallas bench.

After the game, the Stars forward took time to express gratitude for the gesture shown by his former team. “It was different for sure. It was emotional being on this side. First time, especially, is always going to be the most emotional. Obviously, the video and the reception from the fans, I'll never forget that. The fans had my back for 10 years so it means a lot. So thank you,” Rantanen said in a clip shared by DNVR Avalanche on Sunday.

Avalanche spoil Mikko Rantanen's return with Stars

The Stars and Avalanche still had a game to play on Sunday evening. And it was a thrilling contest for those watching these teams clash. Mikko Rantanen played a part in Dallas opening the scoring with his 45th assist of the season. However, Martin Necas — who the Hurricanes initially traded for Rantanen — tied things up for Colorado.

Colorado went on to take over in the middle frame. Valeri Nichushkin scored his 17th goal of the season at 6:24 in the first period to give his team a 2-1 lead. Nichushkin also played a part in his team's third goal of the game later in the second. Jonathan Drouin scored his 1oth of the season to make it a 3-1 game.

The Avalanche had momentum on their side. However, the Stars refused to roll over. Goals in quick succession from Mavrik Bourque and ex-Colorado star Matt Duchene tied the game in the third period. Dallas was able to force overtime. Unfortunately, though, they lost thanks to a Cale Makar goal scored 34 seconds into overtime.

The Avalanche took a big hit by trading Rantanen back in January. In saying this, they remain one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Sunday's win over the Stars proves Colorado will be a tough out in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.