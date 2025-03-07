The Colorado Avalanche have made a plethora of big trades this season. They traded away Mikko Rantanen after contract negotiations fell through and got Martin Necas and Jack Drury in return. After that, they picked up Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey from the Rangers and Brock Nelson from the Islanders. The Nelson one was a blockbuster, sending a first-round pick and a top prospect to New York. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports that these deals likely take the Avalanche out of the running for Bruins captain Brad Marchand at the trade deadline.

“We'll see where it goes on Brad Marchand, I think it can still go either way (signed or traded), but I don't think Colorado is a likely landing spot now mostly based on the assets spent last night for Brock Nelson.”

In the 2025 NHL draft, the Avalanche have two second-round picks, one fourth-rounder, and one seventh-rounder. They have drained their draft pick cupboard to create a contender this year. While Marchand would be an excellent fit for this season, they do not have the assets the Bruins are looking for.

There is no guarantee that the Bruins are trading Marchand before Friday's NHL trade deadline. If they extend their captain, they will still likely miss the playoffs. That could lead them to trade him on Friday and try to re-sign him in July. With the Avalanche out of the running who should they call?

The Bruins should call all of the Avalanche's Western Conference foes, selling Marchand as a response to Nelson. They are very different players but when Colorado gets better, the other teams get better. If the Stars do not land Mikko Rantanen, the Bruins should be the next team on the phone. The Jets, Canucks, Kings, and Wild could all be good fits.