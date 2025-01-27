The Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. The Avalanche had discussed a contract extension with Rantanen — a pending free agent — throughout the season. Some reports indicate Rantanen was willing to continue discussions with Colorado to facilitate a deal. In the end, the team decided to move on.

The Avalanche acquired Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and two draft picks in return for Rantanen. It's one of the biggest midseason trades in NHL history, especially since the Joe Thornton trade from 2005-06. The most fascinating part of this deal is that Colorado may not be done. In fact, it would be a shock if they don't make another move before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The less difficult road to go down for Colorado is to make a move for a rental. New York Islanders center Brock Nelson could be a fit, for instance, given his contract status.

However, the Avalanche could also trade for a big-name player much like the Hurricanes did. With this in mind, let's have some fun and look at three star-level Avalanche trade targets in advance of the deadline on March 7th.

J.T. Miller is the most realistic target

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to trade J.T. Miller before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. A reported feud with Elias Pettersson in the Canucks locker room has opened up the possibility. Miller has also drawn criticism from coach Rick Tocchet for his play on the ice this season.

When he is locked in, Miller is an elite player. He scored 100 points for the first time in 2023-24 as the Canucks won the Pacific Division. Moreover, he has scored 30+ goals in each of the last three seasons. And in each campaign, he produced at a point-per-game clip or higher offensively.

What the cost for Miller will be remains to be seen. Vancouver certainly isn't interested in giving him away despite the circumstances. In any event, the Avalanche should have the ammunition to acquire him. Let's see if they can agree to terms with the Canucks before March 7th.

Mitch Marner might be on the table for Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs could find themselves in a situation similar to that of Colorado with Mikko Rantanen. Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is a free agent at the end of this season. At this time, no extension has been reached by the two sides. Toronto certainly wants to keep Marner, but after the Rantanen trade, anything is possible.

Marner is not the goal scorer Rantanen is. In fact, only Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid have scored more goals than the ex-Avalanche winger since 2020-21. Still, he is a bonafide first-line winger who could create scoring opportunities for others in Colorado's lineup.

One would have to imagine the Maple Leafs would require a ransom for Marner. Toronto is leading the Atlantic Division at this time with a 30-18-2 record. Moreover, Marner is the team's leading point scorer with 68 in 50 games. This is a situation different from the Avalanche and where they are at this time.

However, the Avalanche are a perennial contender in their own right. It's a long shot, but Toronto may be willing to consider a trade involving Marner if Colorado presents a reasonable enough package. It's worth keeping in mind as the NHL Trade Deadline begins to draw near.

Sidney Crosby is an unrealistic but noteworthy target

It's no secret that Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby and Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon have a close relationship. Crosby and MacKinnon are both natives of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Additionally, MacKinnon idolized Crosby as a young kid before becoming an NHL superstar in his own right.

To be clear, a trade involving Crosby is extremely unlikely. Crosby signed a two-year contract to stay with the Penguins over the summer. And reports have indicated that the future Hall of Fame center has no desire to relocate at this time.

However, it's fun to at least mention the possibility. Crosby could be an effective second-line center and give Colorado the kick they need to contend for the Stanley Cup.

The 37-year-old is continuing to play at a high level, too. He scored 42 goals and 92 points last season and has 52 points in 51 games this year. In fact, he has never had a season in which he produced less than a point per game.

Again, this is the most unrealistic option on the list. But if the Avalanche want to smooth over any sad feelings from the Mikko Rantanen trade, trading for Crosby would be a fantastic way to do so. It could also allow the future Hall of Famer to end his career contending for his fourth-career Stanley Cup.