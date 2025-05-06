The Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs without two of their best players. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen both missed the series with an injury, nearly costing the Stars their season. The Winnipeg Jets await Dallas in the second round, and they may get their top players back. No update on the defenseman, but Peter DeBoer did have a slight update on Robertson on Tuesday.

“He’s close,” DeBoer said, per NHL.com. “We’ll see [Wednesday] morning. It’s all in his recovery and how he feels [Wednesday].”

Robertson has not played since the Stars' regular-season finale against the Nashville Predators on April 17. He crashed into the boards in that game and did not play a second in the first-round matchup. If he joins their offense after Mikko Rantanen's dominant series, Dallas will be hard to beat.

The Stars have a difficult matchup on their hands with the Winnipeg Jets. Even though Connor Hellebuyck struggled against the St Louis Blues, he rose to the occasion in Game 7 to finally advance. Now, the presumptive Vezina Trophy winner should have some confidence heading into the series. Responding to that with Robertson would be an incredible coaching advantage for DeBoer.

The Stars added Mikko Rantanen at the NHL trade deadline, and it has already paid off. His Game 7 hat trick will go down in revenge-game history as one of the most iconic performances of all time. Now, he could get a massive assist from Dallas' top center.

Robertson was left off of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off and immediately turned back into an elite center. From January 1 on, he scored 52 points in 46 games to finish off a solid season. Now, he could help lead the Stars to the second Stanley Cup in franchise history.