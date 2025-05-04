Peter DeBoer is one of the top coaches in the league, and despite still chasing an elusive Stanley Cup, he has plenty of postseason success. It takes a good coach to will his team to win a Game 7, but it takes a legendary one to win nine in a row. The Stanley Cup hasn't come DeBoer's way yet, but after the Dallas Stars' victory over the Colorado Avalanche in round one, it's starting to look like it might be the year. The NHL Coaches' Association revealed DeBoer's record-breaking stat on social media.

“Peter DeBoer now holds the record for most Game 7 wins by a Head Coach or Manager in the history of North American major sports leagues (NHL, NBA, MLB). He’s also done it undefeated at 9-0.”

It hasn't gone as smoothly for Jared Bednar, who is now 0-4 in Game 7s. DeBoer would likely trade all of his Game 7 victories if he could have Bednar's Stanley Cup victory in 2022, but that doesn't change how impressive a stat it is to have nine Game 7 victories.

Peter DeBoer's Stars snatched victory from jaws of defeat

It looked very ugly when the Colorado Avalanche scored to make it 2-0 early in the third period of Game 7. The Avalanche could've easily run out the rest of the clock and advanced to the next round, but Mikko Rantanen had other plans. The former Avalanche superstar recorded a hat trick and added an assist to help his new team rally for four consecutive goals.

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Avalanche, who seemed to have the game in control. After all the drama surrounding Colorado this year with Gabriel Landeskog's return and their goaltending situation, they deserved a better ending. However, the karma of trading one of their best players ultimately caught up to them. The focus now shifts to whether the Stars can win 12 more games and capture DeBoer's first championship.