The Dallas Stars advanced out of the first round of the playoffs, and it took Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche to get to the next round. Head coach Peter DeBoer has a lot of history with Game 7s in his career, as he's 9-0 in those situations in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is the NHL record for Game 7 wins.
In DeBoer's latest win, the Stars trailed 2-0 in the third period and were minutes from elimination when forward Mikko Rantanen went off for three goals and an assist, leading the team to a 4-2 victory against his former team. After the game, DeBoer spoke about how he's been a part of so many Game 7s and ended on the right side of history.
“The fact that I’ve won two Game 7s, I’ve been a part of two Game 7s on the right side of that type of game is just… It’s crazy,” DeBoer said via Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com.
The last time a multigoal, third-period comeback to win a Game 7 was in 2019 in the Western Conference First Round, when the San Jose Sharks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime. The coach for the Sharks at that time was DeBoer himself.
DeBoer knows the significance of winning games of that magnitude, and now the Stars will be facing either the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets.
“That was an absolute gauntlet of a series,” DeBoer said.
Luckily for the Stars, it seems like they'll be getting some help, as Jason Robertson and Miko Heiskanen could return to the lineup as they've been dealing with injuries.
“I believe you’re going to see them both play in the second round, but I don’t know if it’s going to be Game 1 or Game 3 or Game 5,” DeBoer said. “I consider them both day-to-day now, but there’s still some hurdles. It depends on when we start the series, how much time we have between now and Game 1. We’ll have a little better idea as we get closer.”
Robertson suffered an injury in the season finale, and Heiskanen has been out for the Stars for the past few months.