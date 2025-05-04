The Dallas Stars advanced out of the first round of the playoffs, and it took Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche to get to the next round. Head coach Peter DeBoer has a lot of history with Game 7s in his career, as he's 9-0 in those situations in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is the NHL record for Game 7 wins.

In DeBoer's latest win, the Stars trailed 2-0 in the third period and were minutes from elimination when forward Mikko Rantanen went off for three goals and an assist, leading the team to a 4-2 victory against his former team. After the game, DeBoer spoke about how he's been a part of so many Game 7s and ended on the right side of history.

“The fact that I’ve won two Game 7s, I’ve been a part of two Game 7s on the right side of that type of game is just… It’s crazy,” DeBoer said via Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com.