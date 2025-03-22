The Detroit Red Wings have lost some key players to injury this season. Jeff Petry remains out long-term with an injury, and veteran center Andrew Copp is officially out for the season. Unfortunately, Dylan Larkin and his Red Wings may have lost another two key contributors. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson could be out long-term, while forward Elmer Soderblom is currently day-to-day with his injury.

Soderblom has had an intriguing season for Detroit. He received a call-up on January 20th, around a month into new head coach Todd McLellan's tenure behind the bench. And the hulking forward has made the most of the opportunity. He has three goals and nine points while playing major minutes for Detroit. Larkin recognized his impact in the captain's recent media availability.

“He’s brought a nice element,” Larkin said, via Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re hoping he’s going to be all right. He’s a big part of our team. It says a lot about a young player that has had some ups and downs in his career.”

Elmer Soderblom has earned a look on Red Wings' top line

Soderblom is not the most offensively gifted forward in the league. However, the 23-year-old Red Wings forward brings a lot of quality off the puck. His 6'8″ frame certainly helps matters, as well. His play helped earn him a look alongside Dylan Larkin on the team's top line. With each passing game, Soderblom's confidence continued to grow.

“(Soderblom) probably came in and has had a bigger impact that we all expected. I think he’s run with it and he’s just built confidence. I felt with our line, he’s built more and more confidence and you see him playing more of a first-line game – hanging on to the puck a little bit longer and not just throwing it away,” Larkin said, via St. James.

The Red Wings certainly needed a new element at the top of their lineup. Detroit has lost eight of their last 10 games, tanking their candidacy for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Red Wings are only four points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the East's final Wild Card spot. However, it's a rough road for the Red Wings to navigate.

Soderblom provided a needed shakeup once he was placed with Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Detroit certainly hopes they can see their hulking young forward on the ice sooner rather than later. However, his health is of the utmost importance. They likely won't rush the 23-year-old back if he isn't able to play without complication.