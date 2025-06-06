The Detroit Red Wings could make a splash in NHL Free Agency this summer. They are well-positioned to make noise through any means. They have $21.34 million in available cap space, according to PuckPedia. And they have their young core players locked up. The most notable Red Wings player hitting free agency this summer is veteran Patrick Kane.

Detroit does not need to worry about a long-term significant signing at this time. And with the cap going up, they should have enough space to make those long-term signings when it comes around. The point is that if the Red Wings are to strike, this summer is the time to do it. Especially after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth straight season.

However, NHL Free Agency is a very tricky game. Detroit knows all too well what happens when you make the wrong decisions this summer. While a major move is needed, there are moves to be made that can backfire spectacularly. Even if the moves are good on paper, they simply may not be enough. With this in mind, let's take a look at the Red Wings' nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free Agency.

Red Wings overpay for Sam Bennett

Let's make something clear from the outset: Sam Bennett is a good fit with the Detroit Red Wings. He makes his teams extremely difficult to play against. He is a pest on the ice who can create space for his team's star players. And he can chip in offense with some consistency.

However, there is a financial line for this sort of player. Going beyond this line is not something Detroit should do. Especially since the Red Wings have already done so with the likes of Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher.

Bennett would be a much more extreme case than either player. There are rumblings that he could land $10 million a season in NHL Free Agency this summer. This is a drastic amount of money that would be well beyond his on-ice value. After all, Bennett has only reached the 50-point mark once in his career, and that was 2024-25.

He is the leading candidate to win the Conn Smythe Trophy should the Panthers win the Stanley Cup. Still, there is no universe where the Red Wings should go any further than $8 million for Bennett. And even then, that's a stretch for this team.

In this scenario, though, Detroit strikes out on their other options. As a result, they pony up for Bennett's services. Maybe they go less than $10 million, but either way, it's a contract that looks rough and could backfire on them sooner rather than later.

Detroit fails to add top-four defenseman

Article Continues Below

The Red Wings need to upgrade their blueline somehow this summer. Beyond Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson, their defensive depth is a bit questionable. They could get some young reinforcements in Axel Sandin-Pellikka or William Wallinder. However, they still need a veteran to eat big minutes.

Detroit has already spent significant money on Bennett in this scenario. As a result, their spending ability is a bit limited elsewhere. They have the cap space to make a big move still, even if Bennett gets $10 million. Players like Vladislav Gavrikov and Aaron Ekblad make some sense for the Red Wings in NHL Free Agency.

In this scenario, though, they cannot add a veteran defender. At least, not one that can play in the top four. Gavrikov and Ekblad sign elsewhere, which leaves Detroit looking to sign potential bargain players such as veterans Brian Dumoulin and Matt Grzelcyk. It helps to some extent, but it isn't enough to make a notable difference.

Red Wings don't buy anyone out

As mentioned, Detroit could create additional space this summer. They could do this through trade, with veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko making sense as a trade candidate. However, they could also go down the buyout route. And they have some players who could have their contracts bought out this summer.

Tarasenko is one such candidate, as he is a free agent next summer. Another name who will be mentioned as a buyout candidate is Justin Holl. The former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman signed a three-year contract in 2023, but he has not performed well as a member of the Red Wings.

It may be smart for the Red Wings to cut their losses. However, in this scenario, Detroit elects to keep everyone together. Bennett is the big offseason acquisition, with some depth pieces joining as well. Meanwhile, Tarasenko and Holl get another chance to make the roster this fall despite the fact that the fit just has not worked for all involved.