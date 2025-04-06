The Detroit Red Wings have had some legendary players on the team over the years. Greats like Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, and others helped turn Detroit into Hockeytown. One Red Wings star just paid his respects to Alex Ovechkin after achieving a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment.

Ovechkin broke the NHL's all-time goal scoring record on Sunday.

Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on Sunday in a game against the New York Islanders. The record was previously held by the ‘Great One' Wayne Gretzky.

Red Wings star Patrick Kane posted a video on social media to celebrate Ovechkin's huge accomplishment.

“Hey Ovi, Kaner here,” Kane began. “I just want to congratulate you on passing the all-time goal scoring record. What an amazing accomplishment. Obviously it was a record that a lot of us thought would never be broken, and here you are doing it.”

Kane and Ovechkin have played against each other 26 times during the regular season.

“Amazing accomplishment, obviously it's been fun getting to know you over the years at different events like media tours and All-Star games. I've always had the highest respect for you and how you play the game. And how you're able to score goals.”

Alex Ovechkin makes hockey history with historic goal

Ovechkin scored the goal against fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin. He had never scored a goal against Sorokin during his career. As a result, Sorokin became the 183rd different goaltender that Ovechkin has scored against.

Everyone around the NHL knew this moment was approaching and was ready to celebrate Ovechkin's historic achievement.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was one of the first to formally congratulate Ovechkin on making hockey history.

“Wayne, you’ll always be the ‘Great One’ and you had a record that nobody ever thought would be broken,” Bettman said shortly after the historic moment. “But Alex, you did it. You’ve been amazing.”

Ovechkin did not have much to say when addressing the crowd after the big moment.

“I’ve always said, all the time, it’s a team sport. .. Fellas, thank you very much. I love you so much,” Ovechkin said via the Associated Press.