The Edmonton Oilers are 2-0-1 to start a 2025-26 season full of expectations. After a tight 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on the road, they are off to a nice start after a turbulent offseason. The Oilers re-signed Connor McDavid to a two-year contract worth $12.5 million per season, a significant discount. Edmonton team president Jeff Jackson was asked by Pierre LeBrun if any McDavid trades were on the table before the deal.

“No. I mean, I think there were lots of teams that were maybe looking at it and wondering, ‘What’s going to happen there?’ But ultimately, there was no trade offer, and we weren’t thinking that at all,” Jackson said, per LeBrun.

The Oilers never got a call for McDavid, but even if they did, they should have hung up immediately. There were no substantial rumors that contract negotiations had turned south, which would have started trade conversation. Plus, a team that trades for him is not going to get the discount Edmonton got.

The Oilers have McDavid on their team until at least the summer of 2028. That, of course, is unless they trade him down the road. But what would be easily the biggest trade in the salary cap era would be nearly impossible to pull off. But anyone can be traded in the NHL. Even in an era full of no-trade clauses.

The Oilers now turn their attention to building the best possible team around McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the next three seasons. Whether they win the Stanley Cup or not, McDavid and Auston Matthews will be a fascinating free-agent class in 2028. Edmonton should be planning for the long-term extension for McDavid in the background. Losing him for free cannot be an option.

The Oilers have put the McDavid contract drama on the back burner and now turn their attention toward a title.