The Edmonton Oilers got captain Connor McDavid back in the lineup on Wednesday night. McDavid hoped to help his Oilers earn a crucial two points before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he and his teammates were treated to a rather chaotic sight early on against the St. Louis Blues.

The Oilers fired a shot on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Binnington stopped the puck, and the whistle blew. Shortly thereafter, the Blues goalie jumped on Oilers forward Corey Perry. Edmonton jumped in to defend the veteran winger. And things broke down from there as players began dropping their gloves.

BINNINGTON WENT AFTER COREY PERRY AND WE GOT FIREWORKS 💥 pic.twitter.com/koPm7toxSI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a fantastic display on Wednesday night that certainly got the Oilers crowd into the contest. There remained a game to be played, though, and the two teams got back to work following the scrum. And it did not take long for one side to break through.

Veteran defenseman Ryan Suter kicked things off on Wednesday night. The St. Louis defenseman scored his second goal of the season shorthanded to make it a 1-0 Blues lead. The Oilers did their best but could not equalize before the first intermission.

In saying this, Edmonton eventually scored. More than that, they took the lead in short order. Connor Brown and Vasily Podkolzin scored in the second period to make it a 2-1 game. The Oilers were able to keep the lead heading into the second intermission, as well.

The two teams gave it their all in the third period. Jordan Kyrou quickly equalized for the Blues to begin the period. Around 90 seconds later, Viktor Arvidsson restored the Edmonton lead. Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich erased this lead a few minutes later.

Both clubs searched for that game-winning goal. In the end, it was the hosting Oilers who broke through. Brown scored his second goal of the season in the final seconds. This goal gave Edmonton the win, as well as the last laugh over the Blues.