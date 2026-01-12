The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the better teams in the league over the past few seasons, and its because of the chemistry and talent on the team. They recently signed one of their players to an extension after only playing in six NHL games.

“The Oilers have signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $875,000,” the Oilers posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Those six games that Hutson has appeared in with the Oilers was split between this season and last after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. On Dec. 18, Hutson recorded his first NHL goal and point against the Boston Bruins, and helped the Oilers to a 3-1 win.

Hutson spent most of last season with the Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors, where he had 38 points in 30 games.

Article Continues Below

As far as rookie, Hutson led the class in points and goals, and also ranked third in points and second in goals amongst all AHL skaters. He was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December, as he collected 13 points in eight games.

With all that he's done over the past few months, there's no surprise that the Oilers signed him to an extension, and he can help the team as they try to get back to the Stanley Cup. The Oilers already had a good team, and having Hutson a part of the core is huge for their present and the future.

It'll be interesting to see if the Oilers plan on making any more moves internally or externally to improve the roster.