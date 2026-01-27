The Edmonton Oilers are trying to gain a foothold atop the Pacific Division before the NHL breaks for the 2026 Winter Olympics. On Monday, the Oilers had to take on the Anaheim Ducks. And they got a massive contribution from veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm in this Pacific Division showdown.

Ekholm completed the first hat trick of his career against the Ducks. His effort helped fuel Edmonton to a big 7-4 win over Anaheim, bringing them within a tie of the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the division. Moreover, he helped achieve multiple historic feats.

Ekholm's hat trick means that the Oilers are the first team in NHL history to get back-to-back hat tricks from defensemen, according to NHL Public Relations. Evan Bouchard recorded a hat trick on Saturday as part of a six-point night. Edmonton defeated the Washington Capitals that night by a score of 6-5.

These hat tricks are also part of a larger, league-wide feat. There have now been 27 hat tricks in the month of January, tying the record for the most hat tricks in a single month, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. This figure was also aided by Ducks forward Mikael Granlund, who also scored a hat trick on Monday.

The Oilers improved to 27-19-8 on the season. Edmonton, as mentioned, is now tied on points with the Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. They have won four of their last six games, and look like a true postseason contender in a top-heavy Western Conference. Edmonton will look for their third straight win when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.