The legend grows. Connor McDavid continues to stake his claim as one of the greatest hockey players to ever skate on the ice. He became the fourth-fastest in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points, scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period to clinch the amazing feat in front of his family and the home crowd. What made the moment even more celebratory is that he seized it in the presence of his longtime teammates.

Leon Draisaitl found the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner for the one-timer on a two on one break to help him enter the 1,000-point club. McDavid later tacked on another point on an assist, which proved to be oh so crucial. He linked up with Darnell Nurse in overtime to vault the Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Predators. It was an electric night for the beloved center and Edmonton as a whole.

Oilers' Connor McDavid puts his accomplishment into perspective

Draisaitl and Nurse debuted for the franchise in 2014, one year before McDavid himself sported royal blue, orange and white. They were each just 19 years of age when they first suited up for the Oilers, which means they have shared a wealth of experiences both inside and outside of Rogers Place. That fact is particularly hitting the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy recipient hard after his milestone-making outing.

“I said out there, in a lot of ways we {Draisaitl and Nurse} kind of grew up on this ice, playing in front of these fans and this city,” McDavid said, via NHL Public Relations. “It's a special night and one I'll never forget.”

Those core players poured cold water all over Edmonton, awakening the team from its decade-long slumber and catapulting it to the top of the Western Conference in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They came bitterly short of erasing a 3-0 deficit in the Final, falling to the Florida Panthers in Game 7. Connor McDavid now hopes to lead his squad to another momentous run.

He will find some time to savor this spectacular individual achievement too, however. The best of his generation has 19 points so far this season and aims to score some more when the Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.