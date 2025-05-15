The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kasperi Kapanen was the overtime hero for the Oilers, scoring his first goal of the postseason in the biggest spot. Despite starting the postseason as a healthy scratch, Kapanen played hero on Wednesday. He spoke with the media after his second career playoff overtime winner.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, as long as someone does,” Kapanen told the media, per Sportsnet. “The goal is important, yes. But without Stu (Skinner) and guys putting their bodies on the line, it wouldn’t matter.”

Kapanen kept smacking at the loose puck in the crease, even though the television audience could not see it. Sportsnet's Gene Principe asked him what he saw as he was hacking away. “I'm not sure, but I think I got a piece of it when it was initially shot. And then it was kinda just lying there, and I was just trying to get it in. And it was right there, and I got a stick on it. Lucky it was me, just happy.”

Kapanen joined the Oilers during the season after the Blues placed him on waivers. In ten games with St Louis, he scored only one goal. Considering the tough start the Oilers' depth got off to, they took a bet on a bottom-six forward. He only scored five goals in 57 games and was a healthy scratch to start the playoffs. But he finally got his chance and spoke about what it means to make the most of that chance.

“This meant everything to me. They took a chance [on] me and then they picked me up and ever since I've come to Edmonton, I've felt comfortable.”

The Oilers now wait for the winner of the Stars-Jets series to start the Western Conference Final.